Afro-Cuban All Stars Come To USJ

The Autorino Center will host the internationally renowned Afro-Cuban All Stars on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hoffman Auditorium, Bruyette Athenaeum. This Cuban big band, featured in the Academy Award-winning documentary Buena Vista Social Club, brings the sizzling sounds of Havana to the Hartford area for the first time ever. Led by the legendary Juan de Marcos González, they perform music from the rich and soulful golden era of pre-revolutionary Cuba.

Formed in 1996 by record producer Nick Gold, multi-instrumentalist Ry Cooder, and Cuban musician Juan de Marcos González, the Afro-Cuban All Stars mix multiple Cuban musical styles, celebrating the romance of bolero, the energy of salsa, and the improvisation and rhythm of rumba and other genres. Staying true to their name, the ensemble also highlights genres uniquely rooted in Afro-Cuban heritage, such as son montuno, timba, and abakuá.

The Afro-Cuban All Stars will be performing beloved songs from Cuba's pre-revolutionary era that perfectly capture the passion of the island nation's kaleidoscopic culture. Bringing together these classic tunes and the flavors of contemporary Cuban jazz, the band creates a multi-generation sonic experience that explodes on stage. Spontaneous moments of improvisation and audience participation give each performance a special flair that simply must be experienced live. The Afro-Cuban All Stars' soulful vocals, spicy rhythms, lilting piano melodies, assertive brass accompaniments, and groovy percussion will have you dancing in the aisles and saying, "¡Más, por favor!"

The band has received glowing praise for their 1997 album A Toda Cuba le Gusta, a tribute to Cuba's 1950s sound that featured some of the country's most respected performers. However, the Afro-Cuban All Stars continue to support Cuba's future generations of artists, frequently adding younger musicians to their lineup. Choice Mag has described them as a collective that "brings Cuban big band firmly into the new millennium". The group has toured worldwide to great acclaim, so do not miss this one-time local appearance!

Reserved Seating: $47 - $67

Purchase tickets in-person at the Frances Driscoll Box Office, by phone at 860.231.5555 or online at autorino.usj.edu.

Juan de Marcos González was born in Havana in 1954 and grew-up surrounded by music. He studied classical guitar at the Havana Conservatory and privately with great maestros, Vicente Gonzalez and Leopoldina Nunez. In 1994, Juan de Marcos began his association with the London-based record label World Circuit. The Afro-Cuban All Stars album A Toda Cuba le Gusta (1998 Grammy Nominee) was the first to be recorded in the now famous Buena Vista Social Club sessions and Juan de Marcos proved to be a springboard for the success that came up. Following the albums' release, Juan de Marcos led Afro-Cuban All Stars and Ruben Gonzalez Ensemble on their debut European and U.S. tours and directed the Buena Vista Social Club in the only concerts of the original line up at the top theatres Le Carre in Amsterdam, New York's Carnegie Hall and Mexico's Auditorio Nacional. He has been nominated for a Grammy three times and for a Latin Billboard award. During his career, Juan de Marcos has arranged, conducted, produced or co-produced more than twenty-five albums and is considered by many specialists as the head of the Cuban musical revival of the 90´s.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You