AUSTEN'S PRIDE: A NEW MUSICAL OF PRIDE AND PREJUDICE to be Presented at The Palace Theater

The Palace Theater will present Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice. Where wit and romance meet, a writer finds her true voice. Jane Austen's most beloved tale is reimagined when the esteemed author begins her own journey of self-discovery. As the stormy romance between Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy unfolds in a fresh narrative, Austen gains new insights into both her creations and her own identity.

Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice presents Pride and Prejudice as never before, blending wit and wisdom with a gorgeous original score that whisks audiences away to an era rich with passion and longing. Set against the backdrop of the Regency Period, Austen's novel is seen through a contemporary lens as the story of love, creativity, and opportunity unfolds.

“It is a truth universally acknowledged that every timeless story deserves a fresh, bold retelling,” says Austen's Pride Producer Erin Craig. “I am delighted to introduce Austen's Pride to audiences across the United States—especially to Waterbury's Palace Theater—as we begin our journey to Broadway. In celebration of the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth, we invite you to be among the first to experience this inventive new musical—brought to life by a lush score and a vibrant new cast.”

Part of the 2025-2026 Webster Bank Broadway Series at the Palace, Austen's Pride will make its Waterbury debut with the September engagement. Waterbury's Palace Theater will be the only chance to see the show in Connecticut before it heads to Broadway.

Austen's Pride played a one-night-only concert at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on June 29, 2023. That production starred Mamie Parris, Olivia Hernandez, Andrew Samonsky, Jason Gotay, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel. A full recording of the evening is available on the production's website and on all streaming platforms. Previously Austen's Pride was produced in October 2019 at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA starring Laura Michelle Kelly as Jane Austen, Clifton Davis as Mr. Bennet, and Olivia Hernandez as Elizabeth Bennet. The production garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. “This chipper new musical skillfully layers ‘Pride and Prejudice' with the author's personal life,” said Seattle Magazine while the Seattle Times exclaimed “Austen's Pride captures the lilt of Austen's language and her cunning social observations. Inventive and clever.” Austen's Pride was also produced in March 2019 at ACT of Connecticut in Ridgefield, CT.

The new production of Austen's Pride will make its debut at STAGES St. Louis' (Gayle Holsman Seay, Artistic Director and Andrew Kuhlman, Executive Producer) The Ross Family Theatre at The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center on Friday, July 25, 2025.