ANTIGONE Comes to the MAC's Eastbound Theatre

Eastbound Theatre, a division of Milford Arts Council (the MAC) will present “Antigone” by Jean Anouilh, Friday through Sunday, September 12 to 27 at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm with Sunday matinees at 2 pm.

This modernized adaptation of the Sophocles classic Greek tragedy features translation by Lewis Galantiere. Directed by Mark Frattaroli of Stratford, the play explores the title character's rejection of authority paralleling the French Resistance to the Nazi occupation at that time. First performed in Paris in 1944, the story follows Antigone's defiance of an edict by the authoritarian King Creon that forbids her to provide her brother with a proper burial,

The story raises questions about conscience and the conflict between personal principles and societal laws. Antigone's conviction to do what she believes is right humanizes her and makes her sacrifice all the more tragic as she stands her ground in the face of tyranny.

The ensemble cast includes: Brodey Ott, Bruce Murray, Geoffrey Gilbert, David S. Donnelly, Eilis Garcia, Barry Hatrick, Marguerite Foster, Emily Roberson and Emily Yates.