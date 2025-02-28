AMERICAN BUFFALO Opens at TheatreWorks New Milford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere David Mamet's drama, American Buffalo, from February 28th through March 15. This production is directed by Francis A. Daley of Danbury, assistant director is Susan Lang of Woodbury, and producer is McAdory Lipscomb of New Milford.

In a Chicago junk shop, three men plot to rob a man of his coin collection, the showpiece of which is a valuable “Buffalo nickel.” These high-minded grifters fancy themselves businessmen pursuing legitimate free enterprise. But Donny, the oafish junk shop owner, Bobby, a young junkie Donny has taken under his wing, and “Teach,” a violently paranoid braggart, are merely pawns caught up in their own game of last-chance, dead-end, empty pipe dreams.

Opening night is on Friday February 28th and continues for three weekends until March 15th. Show times are 8:00 pm with one matinee on Sunday March 9 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25.00. Pay What You Want Night is Thursday March 6 at 8:00 pm.

Comments