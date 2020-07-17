ALL MY SONS Returns To The Big Screen, Starring Sally Field And Bill Pullman At The Ridgefield Playhouse On August 15

Reserve your seats, grab your friends and head to The Ridgefield Playhouse to enjoy the play that first established Arthur Miller as a playwright and received the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play.

National Theatre of London's "All My Sons," stars Academy Award-winner Sally Field ("Norma Rae," "Sybil," "Steel Magnolias," "Brothers & Sisters") and Bill Pullman ("Lost Highway," "The Sinner," "Independence Day"). Captured live from The Old Vic in London, this blistering drama returns for a summer encore in HD screening on Saturday, August 15 at 8pm as part of the Northern Trust Broadway and Cabaret Series with support from Teed & Brown.

The stars play Kate and Joe Keller, a couple dealing with a secret that might just destroy their family. "All My Sons" originally opened on Broadway in 1947 and follows the Kellers after World War II, as Joe is embroiled in a controversy and their oldest son Larry is still missing. Jeremy Herrin ("NT Live: This House;" "People, Places & Things") directs a cast including Jenna Coleman ("Victoria"), and Colin Morgan ("Merlin"). This screening is also part of the Classical Series, underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin, with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

America, 1947. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. They have built a home, raised two sons and established a thriving business. But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter. With the return of a figure from the past, long buried truths are forced to the surface and the price of their American dream is laid bare. Jeremy Herrin (NT Live: This House) directs the cast, which also includes Jenna Coleman (Victoria), and Colin Morgan (Merlin) alongside Bessie Carter, Oliver Johnstone, Kayla Meikle and Sule Rimi.

It is over five decades since the National Theatre Company under Laurence Olivier gave their first-ever performance. Since the opening night of Hamlet, starring Peter O'Toole, on 22 October 1963, The National Theatre has produced well over 800 plays. Through their NT Live program, The National Theatre seeks to make theatre accessible for everyone. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The National Theatre Live series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. FREE tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for Live in HD screenings of The Metropolitan Opera and The Bolshoi Ballet.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE) go online to www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced seating, so all patrons will be seated by an usher on a first come first served basis and concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater.

