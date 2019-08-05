ACT Of CT Kicks Off Season with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut announces the first show of its second season, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. Following its wildly-successful inaugural season, ACT of CT will kick-off the 2019-2020 lineup with a bang - or shall we say a SCREAM- when this global phenomenon lands in Ridgefield.

With book and lyrics by Academy Award winner Howard Ashman and music by TONY and Academy Award Winner (and one of ACT's Artistic Advisors) Alan Menken, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS has amassed numerous awards since its musical debut over thirty years ago, including the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, and Outer Critics Circle Award. Based on the 1960 film, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS follows amateur botanist Seymour, his love interest Audrey and her sadistic dentist boyfriend as Audrey II (the man-eating plant) threatens to destroy the world.

Director Jason A. Sparks, whose credits include Broadway's HELLO DOLLY!, SHE LOVES ME, and AFTER MIDNIGHT, promises "an exciting production full of comedy, satire and camp." Sparks also served as the Associate Choreographer of the 68th and 69thAnnual TONY Awards starring Hugh Jackman, Kristen Chenoweth and Alan Cumming.

This production will be Music Directed by Garrett Taylor (Broadway's WICKED and ANNIE), and will star Laura Woyasz (Audrey), Robb Sapp (Seymour), Warren Nolan, Jr. (Audrey II) and William Thomas Evans (Mushnik).

Fans of ACT of CT will be delighted to see Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine on stage as the Dentist. Levine says, "LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is truly the perfect show for ACT. The real 'star' of the show is Audrey II (the man-eating plant) and I can't wait for our audiences to see what we have in store. In fact, those in the front row may want to bring a can of Roundup for protection!"

Performances of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS run October 3rd through November 3rd with previews October 3rd and 4th. The show times are: Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Purchase tickets HERE.For more information about ACT of CT, ticket and annual subscription sales, fall education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, and other theatre-related news and announcements, visit www.actofct.org





