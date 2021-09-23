Act Of Connecticut Kicks Off 2021-22 Season With SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

ACT of Connecticut will welcome audiences back for their 2021-2022 Season with the record-breaking Broadway smash-hit musical revue, Smokey Joe's Cafe - The Songs of Leiber and Stoller.

Directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran, Stephanie Pope Lofgren (Pippin, Chicago), the electrifying musical celebration of 1950's Rock n' Roll will begin performances on Thursday, September 30, 2021 and continue on through Sunday, October 24, 2021 at ACT of CT (36 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield, CT 06877). Tickets are now available.

ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine says, "We are incredibly excited to welcome audiences back to ACT of CT for the start of our fourth season! SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE is the perfect 'welcome back' show and this cast is stunning; some of the best vocalists ever to perform at our theater. I guarantee that patrons will be all smiles while watching our dynamic production and will be singing these unforgettable and iconic songs long after exiting the theater!"

One of Broadway's longest-running hits, Smokey Joe's Cafe is a celebration of the legendary songwriting team of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, who virtually invented Rock 'n' Roll. This high-energy and fast-paced show features nearly 40 of the greatest songs ever recorded including "Jailhouse Rock," "Stand By Me," "Yakety Yak," "Hound Dog," "On Broadway," "Spanish Harlem," and many more. Smokey Joe's Cafe is not only a fun-filled night of 1950's Rock n' Roll, it's electrifying musical theatre that will leave you flying high!

Broadway veteran Stephanie Pope Lofgren makes her ACT of CT debut as the production's director and choreographer. An original cast member of the musical's West End production, Lofgren has more than ten Broadway credits to her name, including Pippin, Chicago, Fosse, and Kiss of the Spider Woman. She was hand-picked by Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon to appear in the first revival of Sweet Charity and Fosse's Big Deal, and has shared the stage with such luminaries as Chita Rivera, Debbie Allen, Ben Vereen, Gregory Hines, and Phyllicia Rashad.

The cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe will include Albert Guerzon, Arnold Harper II, Avionce Hoyles, Jordan Fife Hunt, Keyonna Knight, Courtney Long, Kelly MacMillan, and Juson Williams, along with Reggie Bromell and Val Moranto.

The design team for Smokey Joe's Cafe includes scenic design and lighting by Jack Mehler, costume designs by Claudia Stefany, and sound design by John Salutz. John Bronson serves as musical director and Albert Guerzon is the associate choreographer.

Performances of Smokey Joe's Cafe run September 30 - October 24, with preview performances on September 30th and October 1st. Performance times are Thursdays at 7 PM, Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 2 PM and 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM with additional performances on Sunday, October 17 at 7 PM and Thursday, October 21 at 2 PM. Tickets range from $60-74 and are available for purchase by visiting actofct.org or by calling (475) 215-5497.