ABBAFAB A Tribute To ABBA Comes To Warner Theatre On June 16

ABBAFAB is a stunning tribute to the music of ABBA featuring the sensational talents of some of TAD's most talented and loved artists and musicians!

Mar. 27, 2023  
The Warner Theatre will welcome ABBAFAB, a tribute to the music of ABBA, to the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on Friday, June 16 at 7:30 pm! Tickets go on sale to Warner Supporters Tuesday, March 28 at 10 am, and to the general public Friday, March 31 at 10 am.

Having played to sold-out crowds across the U.S. and abroad, ABBAFAB is a stunning tribute to the music of ABBA featuring the sensational talents of some of TAD's most talented and loved artists and musicians! This multimedia production is a tribute to some of the greatest music produced in the 70s and 80s including monster hits such as Waterloo, Fernando, Honey Honey, Dancing Queen and countless others. From ABBA's earliest hits to Mama Mia, ABBAFAB will take you on a technicolor journey that is unmatched. Their vocalists and musicians have toured the world as solo artists and band members and have come together to create the most entertaining ABBA tribute on the market today!

ABBA's record breaking string of hits has stood the test of time and continues to thrill audiences of all ages. With vocals and musicianship, ABBAFAB is second to none and their vibe is infectious! ABBA fans love it and new ABBA fans are created at every show. There's no generation gap here - party like it's 1979!

For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.




