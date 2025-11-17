A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL Will Return to Fairfield’s StageOne In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Rock Theater will present A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL at Fairfield Theatre Company’s StageOne for a limited engagement running Friday, December 12 through Sunday, December 14, 2025. The musical adaptation of the Dickens classic, originally produced at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden, returns to Fairfield following last year’s staging.

Martin Giannini (The Sound of Music, A Christmas Carol ’23, Executive Director of Red Bull Theater) will lead the company as Ebenezer Scrooge. He is joined by Kevin Keating as Bob Cratchit, Kevin O’Neil as Jacob Marley, Gabby Gibbs as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Nolan Travis as Young Ebenezer, and Jordyn Freetage as Emily. The ensemble also includes Lexi Palmer, Kannon Gowen, Maile Merrick, Kate Morton, Lauren Cook, Hayden Barsamian, Hunter Luedde, Hayden Luedde, Adele Samsonas, Brandon Barksdale, and Ethan Horbury, along with 29 academy students from Black Rock Theater.

The production completes Black Rock Theater’s first year as a resident company at Fairfield Theatre Company. Scenic design is by Ryan M. Howell, costume design by Natalie Biebel, and lighting design by Blake Kile. Alex DeLeo (Broadway’s Wicked) choreographs, with Brenna Donahue and Connor Deane co-directing this third iteration of the production.

“A Christmas Carol has always reminded us of the power of compassion, generosity, and community,” said Executive Director Connor Deane. “Bringing this story to Fairfield Theatre Company’s StageOne allows us to share a joyful tradition with families across Fairfield County.”