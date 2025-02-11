2ND ACT SERIES: BOB TANSLEY Comes To Palace Theater This March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Tuesday, March 4th at 7:00 pm, local theater director Bob Tansley explores the transformational power of live theater. Tansley first dove into directing youth community theater productions as a way of helping further his daughter Brooke's theatrical experience, despite not having many prior acting credits to his own name.

A retail store manager at the time, he founded St. Mary's Children's Theater in 1992 and established Blessed Sacrament Children's Theater and Post Theatrical Players in 2001. Now retired from retail, and after more than three decades directing and performing for these and other local theaters (including the Warner Theatre, Landmark Community Theatre, and Seven Angels Theatre), Tansley founded the Golden Years Theatre Company in 2023, as a way of positively impacting the lives of senior citizens. This event is made possible through the support of Mary Ellen & Tim Rourke.

Tickets are $20 and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis as seating is limited. Tickets and more information are available at palacetheaterct.org or 203-346-2000.

Golden Years' inaugural production, Grease, generated much interest from performers and audiences alike. Now, the group's second production, Peter Pan (2024), is the subject of an upcoming documentary film produced by Folklight Film Club. For Tansley, this work is about creating engagement and community for our older adults. His mission is to bring together the senior community and have fun, offering them the opportunity to perform on stage or behind the scenes in a live theatrical production, regardless of their experience and abilities.

About the 2nd Act Series

2ND ACT is a storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, experiential, and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!

Stories will be 45–60 minutes in length followed by Q&A with the audience.

About the Palace Theater

Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission “to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.”

