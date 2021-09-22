Pantochino Opens Season with THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Award-winning Pantochino Productions, a professional not-for-profit theatre company in Milford will open its eleventh season with the Richard O'Brien musical The Rocky Horror Show. The limited engagement begins October 22 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford.

In this outrageous cult classic, newly engaged Brad and Janet find themselves lost and at the doorstep of the mansion of Dr. Frank 'N' Furter. He unveils his latest creation, an artificially made, physically perfect man named Rocky. As they meet a houseful of wild characters, Brad and Janet's innocence and commitment to each other is tested. Equipped with a rock 'n' roll score which includes the iconic "Time Warp", this comedic musical is a homage to classic B sci-fi film and horror genres.

"The Rocky Horror Show" originally debuted in London in 1973 before making its way to the US, first in Los Angeles and finally on Broadway in 1975. The musical was adapted into the 1975 to "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," gaining cult status, audience participation, and becoming is the longest-running release in film history.

"It's a very different choice for Pantochino," says co-producer/director Bert Bernardi. "Certainly not for children, we hope to broaden our appeal with adult audiences and to share what we do with all kinds of families. It's also a fun way to celebrate the Halloween season."

Cast members include Pantochino's co-founder Jimmy Johansmeyer as Dr. Frank 'N' Furter, Mary Mannix as Columbia, Shelley Marsh Poggio as Magenta, Justin Rugg as Riff Raff, Everton George as Rocky, Steve Autore as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Don Poggio as the Narrator, Jack Saleeby as Brad, Elise Sullivan as Janet. Maria Berte, Sherri Alphonso, Michael Cavone will play the Phantoms.

"The Rocky Horror Show" features set by Von Del Mar, costumes by Johansmeyer, lighting by Jeff Carr, sound by Teddy Carrero and musical direction by Rugg.

Performances are Friday, October 22 at 7:30pm, Saturday October 23 at 6 & 10pm, Sunday October 24 at 6pm and Friday October 29 at 7:30 & 10:30pm. Free parking is available in the train depot lots during show times. Please note, all audience members must show proof of vaccination and wear masks while in the venue. Tickets are available at www.pantochino.com