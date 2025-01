Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Columbus Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Cindy Straub - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Otterbein Theatre and Dance



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dayton Willison - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Abbey Theater of Dublin & Evolution Theatre Company



Best Direction Of A Musical

Joe Bishara/Jamie Markovich McMahon - AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin



Best Direction Of A Play

David Bahgat - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Weathervane Playhouse



Best Ensemble

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Iz Nichols - AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Bradley Johnson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse



Best Musical

AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin



Best Performer In A Musical

Conner Triplett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse



Best Performer In A Play

Aidan McCracken - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Otterbein Theatre and Dance



Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Otterbein Theatre and Dance



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

C.G. Ryan - AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Crone - AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Joe Bishara - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Abbey Theater of Dublin Evolution Theatre Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Orion Carter - KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Weathervane Playhouse



Favorite Local Theatre

Abbey Theater of Dublin



