THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Returns To Columbus This November

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a holiday dance mash-up for the whole family, comes to Columbus for a show at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Sunday, November 24. The production reimagines Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet as a contemporary holiday dance spectacle with hip hop pioneer Kurtis “The Breaks” Blow performing as the show's MC.

Just like the original, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets, and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

Tickets are on sale now, and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky's timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Sunday, November 24

Palace Theatre

$38-$71

