RAIN â€“ A BEATLES CHRISTMAS TRIBUTE is Coming to the Palace Theatre

The performance will take place on December 6.

By: Jul. 23, 2025
RAIN â€“ A BEATLES CHRISTMAS TRIBUTE is Coming to the Palace Theatre Image
So this is Christmasâ€¦ and thereâ€™s no better way to celebrate than with the music that defined a generation. Introducing RAIN â€“ A Beatles Christmas Tribute â€“ a brand-new holiday production that unites the timeless hits of The Beatles with the spirit of the season.
Â 
Making its debut tour in 2025, RAIN â€“ A Beatles Christmas Tribute is set to bring holiday cheer to more than 30 cities nationwide, including a stop in Columbus for an 8 pm Saturday, December 6 show in the Palace Theatre.
Â 
Tickets, which start at $34, go on sale at 10 am Friday, July 25, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online and by phone at (614) 469-0939.
Â 
In this brand-new holiday edition of the acclaimed show, RAIN brings the magic of The Beatles to life on stage â€” with a cheerful seasonal twist. With dazzling visuals, iconic costumes, and note-for-note precision, RAIN transforms the stage into a winter wonderland filled with music, memories, and peace on earth vibes.
Â 
Whether youâ€™re rocking around the Christmas tree or simply having a wonderful Christmastime, this unforgettable concert experience is a joyful celebration for fans of all ages.
Â 
Longer together than the Beatles themselves, RAIN has mastered every detail of the bandâ€™s iconic sound and style. Now, for the first time ever, theyâ€™re wrapping it all in holiday cheer for a nostalgic, feel-good event thatâ€™s sure to become a new seasonal tradition.
Â 
Donâ€™t miss the debut season of this magical new holiday concert tour â€” a Beatles tribute like youâ€™ve never seen before.
Â 




