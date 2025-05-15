Photos: Meet the Cast of EMMA At Actors' Theatre

Check out photos of the cast of the Actors' Theatre production of Emma by Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Jane Austen, and directed by Robyn Rae Stype. Running May 22 - June 15, 2025 at Schiller Park Amphitheatre.

Emma is a fresh, wildly funny, feminist take on Jane Austen’s beloved heroine. Emma is too clever for her own good; she decides to find the perfect romantic match for everyone around her, but can’t find a partner for herself. Hamill captures Austen’s wit, language, and flirtatious charm in a romantic comedy for all.

Photo Credit: Kyle Long Photography