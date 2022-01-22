Photos: Inside Short North Stage's ALTAR BOYZ VIP OPENING NIGHT GALA

Boy Band heaven arrives at Short North Stage on January 20th! The Altar Boyz is full of sharp parody, sinfully spectacular dancing, and irreverent humor. This spoof about a heavenly guy-group is adored by audiences and critics alike. After a hit Off- Broadway run and cult following all over the country, Altar Boyz finally comes to Columbus! With an extraordinary mix of side-splitting songs convincing enough to be played on MTV, uncontrollable laughs and lighthearted fun, this award-winning and totally original new musical is 90 minutes of pure delight! Altar Boyz tells the holy inspiring story of 5 small-town boys - Matthew, Mark, Luke, Juan and Abraham (the group's token Jewish member) - trying to save the world one screaming fan at a time. Their pious pop act, including lyrics like "Girl You Make Me Wanna Wait" and "Jesus Called Me On My Cell Phone," will "altar" your mind!

Catch these boyz in action January 20th through February 13th. Showtimes are 7pm Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and 2pm on Sundays. Tickets range From $39 - $54 with student rush tickets available for $20 at the door. Group discounts available. Visit www.cbusarts.com for more information.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Zmuda, Jerri Shafer, and Ainsley Savage