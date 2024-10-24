Photos: GOOD PEOPLE First Look at The Tipping Point Theatre Columbus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Good People tells the poignant story of Margie Walsh, an unemployed single mother from South Boston who, after losing her job at a dollar store, is desperate to find work. With a life marked by struggle and resilience, Margie reaches out to an old flame, Mike, who has risen to success as a doctor. Their reunion uncovers buried secrets and challenges societal perceptions of class and morality, ultimately forcing both characters-and the audience-to grapple with the question: What does it mean to be a "good person" in today's world?

By David Lindsay-Abaire, Directed by Pamela Hill, Cast: Jean: Susan Wismar, Dottie: Kate Willis, Margie: Sonda Rose Staley, Kate: Monae James, Stevie: Colton Wendell Weiss, Mike: Mark Schuliger

Performances run Oct. 25, 26, Nov. 1 & 2, 2024 at 8 pm and Oct. 26, 27, Nov. 3, 2024 at 2 pm at the Shedd Stage, Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, OH 43215.

