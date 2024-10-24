News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: GOOD PEOPLE First Look at The Tipping Point Theatre Columbus

The Tipping Point Theatre Columbus presents Good People from Oct 25 - Nov. 3, 2024.

By: Oct. 24, 2024
Good People tells the poignant story of Margie Walsh, an unemployed single mother from South Boston who, after losing her job at a dollar store, is desperate to find work. With a life marked by struggle and resilience, Margie reaches out to an old flame, Mike, who has risen to success as a doctor. Their reunion uncovers buried secrets and challenges societal perceptions of class and morality, ultimately forcing both characters-and the audience-to grapple with the question: What does it mean to be a "good person" in today's world?

By David Lindsay-Abaire, Directed by Pamela Hill, Cast: Jean: Susan Wismar, Dottie: Kate Willis, Margie: Sonda Rose Staley, Kate: Monae James, Stevie: Colton Wendell Weiss, Mike: Mark Schuliger

Performances run Oct. 25, 26, Nov. 1 & 2, 2024 at 8 pm and Oct. 26, 27, Nov. 3, 2024 at 2 pm at the Shedd Stage, Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, OH 43215.  

Check out the first look below!

