Photos: First Look at Perry Middle School Drama Club's MEAN GIRLS JR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Perry Middle School Drama Club presents its first musical: Mean Girls Jr! This group of 34 young actors and 17 young technicians, all 6th-8th grade, have worked hard to bring this show to life. Perry Drama Club is excited to keep building. Theatre education is so fetch!

Performances run Mar. 15 at 7pm and 16 @ 8pm, at Worthington Kilbourne High School, 1499 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH 43235.

Click here to get specific showtimes.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jordan Sauer