Photos: First look at The Lancaster Playhouse's THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

The Curious Savage, John Patrick's bittersweet comedy about a wealthy widow whose greedy step children have her committed, is filled with delightful, unforgettable characters. The story skewers notions of 'sanity' with warmth, humor and dignity and is just as relevant now as when it was written.

By John Patrick, Directed by Shelly Riggs, Cast: Mary Ann Boone (Florence), Mary Murphy (Hannibal), Maegan Mosher (Fairy May), Kyle Smith (Jeffrey), PJ Aubrey (Mrs.Paddy), Jane O'Brien (Ethel Savage), Peyman Majidi (Titus), Christian Dusing-Haislett (Samuel), Brianna Johnson (Lily Belle), Dan Griscom (Dr. Emmet) and Samantha Inman (Miss Wilhelmina).

Performances run April 5, 6, 12, 13, 2024 at 7:30 pm and April 14, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Event space at Maria’s Mexican Restaurant, 129 E Main Street, Lancaster, OH 43130.

Purchase tickets: https://www.thelancasterplayhouse.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jordan Sauer