Photos: First look at Mount Vernon Arts HONK JR

Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother's protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out that being different is not a bad thing to be.

Performances run Mar. 15, and 16 @ 7:30pm and Mar. 16 and 17 @ 2pm at Knox Memorial, 112 E High St, Mt Vernon, OH 43050. Please visit https://www.mvac.org/honk-jr to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jordan Sauer