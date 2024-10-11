Photos: First look at The Room Upstairs Theatre Company's THE LAST 5 YEARS

The Last 5 Years will run from October 4th - 19th, 2024
An emotionally powerful and intimate musical sprinkled with humor, tells the bittersweet tale of two young artists in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show.
Book, Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown,
Cast #1 - Performances on October 4th & 5th at 7:30pm
Directed by Troy Brooks, Cathy - Riley Heeter, Jamie - Tucker Barton
Cast #2 - Performances on October 11th & 12th at 7:30pm
Directed by Sonny Panzica, Cathy - Macey Heslet, Jamie - Daniel Robey
Cast #3 - Performances on October 18th & 19th at 7:30pm
Directed by Carolyn Cutri, Cathy - Kristen Basore, Jamie - Nick Navaratnam
Performances are Fridays & Saturdays October 4th - 19th 2024 7:30pm at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.trutheatre.com/
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
