Photos: First look at THE GRETTA AND GILDA EASTER SPECTACULAR

Gretta is a devout Christian, Gilda is a Pagan- how do these two celebrate Easter together? We are about to find out! The Gretta and Gilda Easter Spectacular is a live show starring Gretta Goodbottom and Gilda Wabbit. Shauna Davis will also be joining Gretta and Gilda! If you haven't heard her sing, it's the voice of an angel! Maybe we will have her play an angel!

One of the West family traditions is to raise money for local charities at the end of the show. Last year they raised $17,000 for Kaleidoscope Youth Center!

Only two performances left - Sunday April 17th at 3:00 pm and at 6:00 pm at District West, 145 North 5th St., Columbus, OH. Tickets available at the door.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer