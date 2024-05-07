Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will run from May 3 - 12, 2024.

By: May. 07, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book opened on Broadway in 2019. When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods.

Book by Joe Tracz, Music & Lyrics by Rob Rokicki, Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan.  

Performances are May 3-4-5 - Cast A, May 10-11-12 - Cast B at Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 224 South High Street, Lancaster, OH 43130.  Purchase tickets: https://www.riseupartsalliance.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance's THE LIGHTNING THIEF



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Vote Sponsor


Videos