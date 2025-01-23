Photos: First Look at Rise Up Art Alliance’s THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise Up Arts Alliance will soon present The Hunchback of Notre Dame, running from January 24 through February 2, 2025.

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, Book by Peter Parnell, Director - Judith Cosgray, Assistant Director - Cynthia Ogg, Music Director - Jerry Comer, Assistant Music Director - Angela Russell, Choreographer - Francis Gaskill, Stage Manager - Linda Moore, Assistant Stage Manager - Olivia Hunley.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

