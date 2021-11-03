Photos: First look at Red Herring Productions' THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

This comedy follows four good-intentioned and politically mindful people as they try to put together a school Thanksgiving play that respects the true history of the holiday. Good intentions collide with bad ideas when they collaborate to tell the traditional story in a non-offensive way. No cow is sacred in Native American playwright Larrissa FastHorse's wickedly funny, satirical comedy about one of America's most cherished holidays.

Directed by Mark Mann, the cast includes: LOGAN - Elizabeth Harelik Falter, JAXTON - Gabe Simms, ALICIA - April Warner, CADEN - Todd Covert.

Performances run November 4th thru the 21st, 2021 at Red Herring, 3723 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio (between Kroger and PNC Bank in the Great Southern Shopping Center). Thursday through Saturday night performances start at 8:00 PM; Sunday matinees are at 2:00. Doors open one hour before show time. Tickets may be purchased in advance by going to our website: www.RedHerringTheater.org. You may also purchase tickets at the door where you can enjoy our More if you Can, less if you Can't flexible payment option.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer