Photos: First look at New Albany Youth Theatre's DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO JR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. is a “fin-tastic” musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Book adapted by Lindsay Anderson. Director/Musical Director: Jonathan Collura, Choreographer: Abbie Boyd, Stage Manager: Lila Alix, Founder/Managing Director: Joe Bishara, Artistic Director: Liz Wheeler, Cast: Vacationer/Sea Chorus - Lucas Adkins-Schall, Tad/Sea Chorus - Vinny Aklilu, Professor Ray/Sea Chorus/U.S Marlin - Avery Andruzis, Pearl’s Parent/Sea Chorus/U.S Peach - Gaby Arrese, Peach - Emma Bader, Sea Chorus - Nora Bader, Sea Chorus/U.S Anchor - Blaine Bring, Bloat - Wystan Cann, Sea Chorus/U.S Chum - Owen Damceski, Sea Chorus - Gia Ellenberg, Anchor/Sea Chorus/U.S Bruce - Aidan Ellison, Sea Chorus - London Ellison, Kai/Sea Chorus/U.S Crush - Juliet Erlenbach, Crush/Sea Chorus - Anna Fishbaugh, Sea Chorus - Camden Fuller, Chum/Sea Chorus/U.S Kai - Noelle Griffith, Sea Chorus - Eden Ireland, Marlin - Eliot James, Coral/Sea Chorus - Lauren Kieninger, Bubbles/U.S Dory - Margot Malhame, Sheldon/Sea Chorus - Sophia Means, Sheldon Parent/Sea Chorus - Arpitha Nair, Tad Parent/Sea Chorus - Sebastian Peoples, Bruce/Sea Chorus - Chandler Richey, Sea Chorus/U.S Professor Ray - Isaac Rittberger, Nigel/Sea Chorus - Hope Rooney, Dory - Cali Russell, Pearl/Sea Chorus - Rowan Sittler, Sea Chorus - Aubrey Smetzer, Sea Chorus - Jillian Snow, Squirt/Sea Chorus/U.S Bubbles - Ruby Stetson, Nemo - Owen Suarez, Sea Chorus/U.S Squirt - Julia Testa, Gurgle - Jake Thomas, Gill - Ian Tremante, Sea Chorus - Addison Wiltrout, Sea Chorus - David Wiltrout, Breeze/Sea Chorus/U.S Nemo - Estelle Woolford, Sea Chorus/U.S Breeze - Meredith Zeallear.

New Albany Youth Theatre will present Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. to be performed 7/12/24 – 7pm, 7/13/24 – 2pm & 7pm, 7/14/24 – 2pm at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Purchase tickets: https://newalbanyyouththeatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments