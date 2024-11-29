News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First look at Mount Vernon Arts Consortium’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Christmas Carol will run from Nov. 29 - Dec. 1, 2024

By: Nov. 29, 2024
Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption. Join  the Knox Memorial with the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium and Habitat for Humanity Knox County for this beloved family classic live on stage! 

Directed by Ian Fraser Ernsberger, Production Manager - Megan Evans, Stage Manager - Chloe Skillman.  Cast: Aaron Moreland, Tony Montgomery, Bruce Jacklin, Jillian Snow, Buck Thompson, Steve Jefferson, Mike Andrews, Trey Swallow, Luna Moreland, Abigail Tayse, Kate Ernsberger, Joshua Hill, Caroline Pletcher, Rosie Stemen, Simon Ryals, Sadie Ryals, Scarlett Montgomery, Oliver Snow.

Performances are Nov. 29 - 30, 7:30 pm, & Dec. 1, 1:00 pm at Knox Memorial Theater, 107 E. High St,, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For more information, visit: https://www.mvac.org/christmas-carol

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

