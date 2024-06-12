Photos: First look at Michael's Madness Production's VIEW FROM A SMALL PLANET

An original work by Sheldon Gleisser will run June 13 - 30, 2024

By: Jun. 12, 2024
View from A Small Planet answers the questions, "Who is William Dampier and what does he have to do with Mr. Eastman, a fourth-grade school teacher, and his mission to redeem his kids.  His is a story of redemption, atonement, healing and hope.  

Performances run June 13 - 30, 2024, Thur-Sat @ 8pm and Sunday @ 2pm, at MadLab, 227 N 3rd Street, Columbus, Ohio.  For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://newherring.org/upcoming-shows

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Michael's Madness Production's VIEW FROM A SMALL PLANET

