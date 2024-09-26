Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE PASSION OF DRACULA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This version of the Dracula legend, based on the 1897 Bram Stoker novel, is set in the English countryside in 1911, where several village girls have died under mysterious circumstances. Dr. Seward presides over a nearby mental hospital, and the locality has acquired a new resident – Count Dracula! A trio of doctors, a young reporter, and a stouthearted English lord battle the Count for possession of the lovely heroine. With a dash of Holmesian sleuthing in this Baskerville hound country setting, our heroes save the heroine and dispatch the Count in the traditional manner.

Based on the Novel by Bram Stoker, Adapted by Bob Hall & David Richmand Directed by Rosemary Cullison, The Cast: Dracula: Jake McAskill, Helga: Meaghan Torres, Jameson: Kyle VonSnape, Seward: Scott Clay, Harker: Leland McCandless, Godalming: Tony DeAngelo, Van Helsing: Sam Clements, Willamena: Madelyne Moore, Renfield: John Grote.

Performances run Sept. 27 - Oct. 13, 2024, at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. For more information, visit: https://ltob.org/, Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://cur8.com/20833/project/125084

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments