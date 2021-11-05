Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE LARAMIE PROJECT

In October 1998, Matthew Shephard, a 21 year old university student was kidnapped, beaten and left to die, tied to a fence in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming. He died several days later in an area hospital. He was the victim of this assault because he was gay. This horrible tragedy was the impetus for Moises Kaufman and the Tectonic Theatre Project to create The Laramie Project, a play created based on over 200 interviews with the people of Laramie.

The Laramie Project, a compelling and deeply moving theatrical experience, will be staged by Hilliard Arts Council at the Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center in Hilliard Ohio.

Directed by Robin Brenneman, the cast includes: Pol Clark, Carina Dacierno, Tyler Edwards, Katie Hudson, Krista Morelli, Earnest Nicastro, Rob Ramos, Sue Rapier, Tina Schreck, and John Stefano.

Performances run November 5th thru the 14th, 2021 at the Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH, 43026. For more information or to get tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/theatre/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer