Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Theatre presents PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

Peter and the Star Catcher will run from May 4 - 6, 2023

A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain's cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. At sea, the boys are discovered by a precocious young girl named Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training who realizes that the trunk's precious cargo is starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates - led by the fearsome Black Stache, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own - the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.

Performances run May 4 - 6, 2023 @ 7pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/73344

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

The Central Ohio Theatre Roundtable (DBA Theatre Roundtable) Annual Celebration took place on April 30, 2023, at 7PM at Shadowbox Live. Theatre Roundtable is a Columbus-based consortium of community, educational, and professional theatre companies that exists to further the performing arts in Ohio.

In this landmark play of non-versed poems the dead in the cemetery of the fictional Illinois town of Spoon River relate episodes from their lives in an easy, conversational manner. The brief, often poignant life-stories accumulate to convey the history of social changes in the Midwest and reflect on numerous national events, including the Philippine-American War.

