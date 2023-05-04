Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Theatre presents PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER

Peter and the Star Catcher will run from May 4 - 6, 2023
A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain's cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. At sea, the boys are discovered by a precocious young girl named Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training who realizes that the trunk's precious cargo is starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates - led by the fearsome Black Stache, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own - the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.
Performances run May 4 - 6, 2023 @ 7pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/73344
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
|The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
|The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (5/06-5/06)
|McQueen by JAMES PHILLIPS
Abbey Theater of Dublin (5/25-6/03)CAST
|A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
|Machinal
MadLab Theatre (5/18-5/28)
|School of Rock
CCT (5/12-5/21)
|The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (5/13-5/13)
|And Then There Were None
Licking County Players (4/28-5/07)
|The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW