Photos: First look at Dublin Coffman HS & Abby Theatre of Dublin’s MACBETH

A brave Scottish general named Macbeth receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred on by his wife, Macbeth takes action to secure the Scottish throne for himself. Racked with guilt and paranoia while committing heinous acts to protect himself from enmity and suspicion, what will become of this tyrannical king and his country?

William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Directed by Joe Bishara, Scott Douglas Wilson, Niko Carter, and Daniel Rodriguez Hijo, The Cast: Luke Allen (Macbeth); Lu Castaneda (Lady Macbeth); Quintin Kernaghan (Macduff); Sanjana Rajesh (Lady Macduff/Seyton, et al.); Brendan Bachert (Porter/Doctor); Gabe Hunt (King Duncan/Siward); Lily Marrocco (Banquo, et al.); Sami Mytinger (Murderer 1/Caithness, et al.); Grace Laramore (Lennox, et al.); Marina Keyser (2nd Witch/Donalbain/Menteith); Selah Gable (Fleance/Macduff's Son); Ashwaq Tahlil (3rd Witch, et al.); Evie Shuchter (Malcolm, et al.); Ainsley Mustard (Murderer 2, et al.); Amelie McDaniel (1st Witch/Murderer 3, et al.); and Cowen Grant (Ross).

Performances run Jan. 10-11 & 16-18 at 7 p.m. Jan. 12-19 at 2 p.m. at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets and Information visit: https://ohdublinweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/search.html?display=detail&module=PST&keyword=MacBeth&search=yes&SessionID

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

