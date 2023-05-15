Photos: First look at Columbus Children's Theatre's SCHOOL OF ROCK - THE MUSICAL

School of Rock will run from May 12 - 21, 2023

By:
Dewey Finn is an out-of-work rock star and a fish out of water, posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. After discovering his students' musical abilities, Dewey forms a rock band out of his 5th grade students and attempts to conquer the Battle of the Bands. With its energetic rock score, this high-octane, fun-filled show will be a blast for the whole family!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock - The Musical is based on the hit movie of the same name. School of Rock - The Musical, with its sensational live kids' rock band, is a loving testimony to the transforming power of music. Director - David J Glover, Music Director/Conductor - Zac Delmonte, Cast - J'Von Jones, Kathryn McCarty, Tom Murdock, Lara Brooks, Avery Andruzis, Colin Dacierno, Gabrielle Curtis, Zeke Moses, Sophia Adair, William Collins, Paxton Longoria, Keegan Hardin, Ella Kinsinger, Owen Suarez, Isaac Rittberger, Claire Christie, Faith Smith-Austin, Ani Olsheski, Sam Stiutz, Amy Lang, Lorenzo McKeever, Reese Anthony, Patrick Doss, Lyndsey Adams, Chad Baker, Chris Bullwinkle, Erin McQuay, Dallas Ray, Amy Rittberger, Nancy Skaggs, Kennedy Spitzer

Performances are May 12 - 21, 2023 at the Lincoln Theatre 769 E. Long St., Columbus, OH 43204. For tickets or more information, visit: https://columbuschildrenstheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Recommended For You