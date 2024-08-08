Photos: First Look at Abby Theatre of Dublin's AMERICAN IDIOT: THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Green Day’s powerhouse album is brought to life in this electric-rock musical of youthful disillusion. Johnny, Tunny and Will struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world. When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged. An energy-fueled rock opera, “American Idiot” features little dialogue and instead relies on the lyrics from Green Day’s groundbreaking album to execute the storyline.

Director - Joe Bishara, Co Director and Choreographer - Jamie Markovich Mcmahon, Music Director - Jonathan Augustine Collura,

Performances run Aug. 8, 10, 11, 14, 16 and 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. Performances at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets and Information visit: https://www.optheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments