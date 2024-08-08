News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First Look at Abby Theatre of Dublin's AMERICAN IDIOT: THE MUSICAL

Abby Theatre of Dublin presents American Idiot: the Musical from Aug. 8, 10, 11, 14, 16 and 17, 2024

By: Aug. 08, 2024
Green Day’s powerhouse album is brought to life in this electric-rock musical of youthful disillusion. Johnny, Tunny and Will struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world. When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged. An energy-fueled rock opera, “American Idiot” features little dialogue and instead relies on the lyrics from Green Day’s groundbreaking album to execute the storyline.

Director - Joe Bishara, Co Director and Choreographer - Jamie Markovich Mcmahon, Music Director - Jonathan Augustine Collura,  

Performances run Aug. 8, 10, 11, 14, 16 and 17, 2024 at 7 p.m.  Performances at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017.  Tickets and Information visit:  https://www.optheatre.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

