Photos: Disney's MARY POPPINS at Morrow Little Theatre

Check out photos of Morrow Little Theatre's production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins. One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical!

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

The cast features: Briana McCaffrey (Mary Poppins), Patrick Clinage (Bert), Addison Boyce (Jane Banks), Zion Lawsom (Michael Banks), Emily Levings (Winifred Banks), Will Staub (George Banks), Jaime Zeger (Mrs. Brill), Rodney Goodman (Robertson Ay), and Kate Kelty (Mrs. Corry/Katie Nanna). The cast also includes: Korben McLain, Grace Byler, Wayne Au, Isiah Baker, Shelbi Barnum, Kristy Goodman, Stephanie Gayheart, Aveah Simpson, Ellie Staats, Addison Burnaugh, Lorelai Turner, Ronni Ruffner, Natalie Jesson, Lily Melvin, Kami Simpson, Adeline Gardner, Marley Mandeville, Jackie Edwards, Jessica Lyons, Kailyn Lyons, Raeme Burton, Kalayah Spencer and Marlee Farrell

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins runs from July 25-27.



The Cast of MARY POPPINS

