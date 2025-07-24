Photos: BEETLEJUICE JR. at The Victoria Players Children’s Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Victoria Players Children’s Theater is presenting Beetlejuice Jr. July 24-27, 2025 at Liberty Union High School Auditorium (500 W Washington St. Baltimore, OH 43105). Check out photos of the show.

Based on the beloved Broadway hit and the iconic Tim Burton film, Beetlejuice Jr. tells the story of the recently deceased Maitlands, whose quiet afterlife is disrupted when the eccentric Deetz family moves into their home. Enter Beetlejuice, a boisterous "bio-exorcist" with a chaotic plan to scare away the living! Only the strange and wonderful Lydia Deetz can see both worlds, leading to a fantastically funny and heartwarming tale of friendship, family, and finding your place – even if that place is a little... otherworldly. The show features forty-six cast members between the ages of 8 and 18 from all over central Ohio.

Starring Heidi Chabot as Lydia, Nick Henwood as Beetlejuice, Bailey Shy as Delia, Branden Giesecke as Charles, Tarrin Clark as Adam, Allison Freeland as Barbara, Isla King as Sky, Jack Westhoven as Maxie, Sonnie Hysell as Maxine, Lexie Dickson as Otho, Gwen Dilts as Miss Argentina, and Anna Weber as Juno.

Ensemble members include Kiah Baer, Anna Bartos, Evan Bartos, Amelie Baum, Brianna Bigler, Reese Brunner, Ben Chabot, Carsyn Cox, Julia Damirov, Wren Dawson, Caysha DeBaltzo, Lia DeCarlo, Dalton Diley, Elaina Dunfee, Emma Dunfee, Gabby George, Jocelyn Gribben, Leigha Hawkins, Heidi Hendershot, Lili Holland, Sara Joos, Emery Kandawalla, Dani Kuck, Shaylee McManus, Drew Morris, Nova Moyer, Brie Schrader, Jai Shamblin, Paige Smith, Calen Vargas, Calia Vargas, Luke Widener, Franco Williamson, and Kamryn Wilson.

Production team: Max DeBaltzo- Director, Megan Hysell- Music Direction, Jill Henwood- Choreography, Josh Henwood- Stage Manager, Melissa Sponseller- Costume Design, Ryan Westhoven- Scenic Design, Brooke Schrader- Prop Master, Audrey Curry, Cora Dickison, Riann Lee & Chloe White- Stage Crew.

Show times are July 24 at 7pm, July 25 at 7pm, July 26 at 2pm and 7pm, and July 27 at 2pm and 7pm. Run time is approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes, with an intermission. Tickets are available at https://vpct.ludus.com. This show is not suitable for all audiences because of subject matter, loud noises and special effects.

Photo Credit: Amy Todd



The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.

The Cast of BEETLEJUICE, JR.