Photo Coverage: First look at Original Productions Theatre's STEAM BATH BLUES

Seven wealthy men are sitting together in a Steam Bath at the Willow Creek Country Club after a round of golf, when they start complaining about their lives: Their jobs, their companies, their homes, their wives - nothing is right. When, one of them says: "We could all just disappear." Why not? They've paid their dues. They have the means, and, as crazy as it sounds, these men do it. They decide to just bail out. To leave. To disappear. One of them, a bank president, arranges for half their money to be secretly left for their wives. They set a time and date, hope aboard a private plane - and without a word to anyone - they are gone. And we follow them on some of their adventures.

Meanwhile, the wives are distraught. Completely freaked out. Their husbands are gone - vanished without a trace. No one can find them. When it becomes clear that each of the women have suddenly come into half of the marriage assets, suspicions are aroused at the police dept., and arrests are made. But the ladies are quickly found innocent and we follow them as they move on with their lives. And they do move on. In fact, they thrive! They take over their husband's businesses and are very successful at it. Life has never been better.

As for the men, they have followed their dreams, lived out their fantasies. But when they read on social media about their wives success without them, they realize they can't go back. Or can they?

Libretto and Lyrics by Bille E. Hazelbaker, Music by Jerry Danielsen, Directed by Bill Goldsmith, and Musical Directed by Stephanie Stephens. The Cast includes: Tom: Mark Schuliger, Dick: Bruce Thompson, Harry: Brad Barbin, Joe: Glen Garcia, John: Scott A Willis, Jim: Scott Clay, Hiram: William Goldsmith, Dora: Abigail Murray, Alice: Kate Willis, Claire: Stephanie Lancaster, Millie: Carolyn Harding, Fran: Anita McFarren Rhynes, Ellen: Bethany L. Schoeff, Bertie: Pennella Donahue, Detective: Phil Wells, Judge: Mitchell Dustin, Cop/Bailiff: Lynne Acton McPherson.

The World Premiere Musical Steam Bath Blues will perform November 7th thru November 16th at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Tickets available online at https://www.optheater.com/.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





