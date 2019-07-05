Photo Coverage: First look at MTVarts' THE WIZARD OF OZ

MTVarts presents the classic musical "The Wizard of Oz" on stage at Knox County Memorial Theatre July 6-14. Join us in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the treasured movie that inspired this stage musical.

Join Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion in their many adventures as they journey down the yellow brick road.

The Wizard of Oz is presented by arrangement with Tams-Witmark (www.tamswitmark.com).

Production by MTVarts and First-Knox National Bank

Directed by Bruce Jacklin, produced by Janis Stone, music direction by Diane Dingler, choreography by Laura Webster, Kristen Michels, Leslie Bell, and Carrie Hyman, costuming by Susan S.B. Brown and Jessica Smarrella, wigs and hair by Ruth Frady, makeup design by Kerri Mahan, set by Joseph Bell, lighting design by Katy Peterson Viccellio. Production stage management by Samantha Turner, with assistant stage managers Jennifer Walters, Fred Mayville, and Eli Chung, with fly captain Steve Jefferson.

Cast includes: Dorothy Gale: Hannah Chelle Frye, Cowardly Lion: Thor Collard, Tin Man: Aaron Turnbull, Scarecrow: Mark Mahan, Toto: Zoe Eash, The Wizard of Oz: Ian Fraser Ernsberger, Wicked Witch of the West: Megan Evans, Glinda: Colleen Fitzpatrick, Guard of Oz: Rodney Cheek, Aunt Em: Abigail Tayse, Uncle Henry: John Wareham, Mayor Of Munchkin City: Carrie Hyman, Nikko: Samuel Wolf.

Various Roles/Ensemble: Joey Ferguson, Rebecca Davis, Joselyn Bates, Kate Ernsberger, Kerri Mahan, Madigan Kennedy, Isabella Fontaine, Emily Hammond, Joey Daley, Joey Ferguson, Rogue Griffith, Kiersten Clinedinst, Jillian Snow, Reese Ferenbaugh, Alex Diehl, Kyle Boucher, Ella Ackert, Caroline Pletcher, Jay Mahan, Glenn Hissong, Tyler Scowden, Bill Davis, Daniel Barich, Minda Bates, Fredi Bockover, Gwen Brady, Elizabeth Diehl, Mary Rugola Dye, Emilee Fletcher, Vivian Hawk.

Performances are July 6th thru the 14th at the Knox County Memorial Theater, 112 East High St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. Tickets are available at http://mtvarts.com

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





