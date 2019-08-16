Photo Coverage: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

The Sycamore family, (and their friends) are a madcap group of eccentrics, marching to the beat of their own drum, with pride and joy. When young Alice Sycamore becomes engaged to her company's VP, Tony Kirby, the Sycamore clan must straighten up to meet the new in-laws.

Directed by Lauren Murphy. Cast includes: Nathan Bashaw: Ed Carmichael, Sandra Cooperman: Penny Sycamore, Andy Crawford: Paul Sycamore, Derek Dunavent: Boris Kolenkhov, Jennifer Floor: Miriam Kirby, Katie Haught: Essie Carmichael, Mollie Kalaycio: Donald, Alexis Knight: Rheba, Rachel Luther: Alice Sycamore, Stephen Manos: Mr. De Pinna, Dan McCarty: Martin Vanderhof, Tammy McClella: Gay Wellington, Ernest NiCastro: Mr. Anthony W. Kirby, Jeff Shaw: Wilbur C. Henderson, Justin Varney: Tony Kirby, Lisa Vest: The Grand Duchess.

Performances run August 9th thru August 25th, 2019 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. For reservations/more info visit: http://www.ltob.org or call 614-875-3919.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





