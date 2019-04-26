Photo Coverage: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's IT'S ONLY A PLAY

Apr. 26, 2019  

It's the opening night of The Golden Egg on Broadway, and the wealthy producer Julia Budder is throwing a lavish party in her lavish Manhattan townhouse. Downstairs the celebrities are pouring in, but the real action is upstairs in the bedroom, where a group of insiders have staked themselves out to await the reviews.

"It's Only A Play" is Directed By Aynn Titchenal. The cast includes: Donnie Lockwood - Peter Austin, Krista Morelli - Julia Budder, Jai Furlong-Pierce - Ira Drew, Jack Miller - Frank Finger, Kate Charlesworth-Miller - Virginia Noyes, Glen Garcia - James Wicker, and John Sorenson - Gus P. Head.

Performances run April 26th thru May 12th, 2019 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. For reservations/more info visit: http://www.ltob.org or call 614-875-3919.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

