Photo Coverage: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's GYPSY

Loosely based on the 1957 memoir of famous striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, "Gypsy" tells the story of the dreams and efforts of one hungry, powerhouse of a woman to get her two daughters into show business. Gypsy includes some of Broadway's most beloved songs, including "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," and "You Gotta Get a Gimmick." It's the show the NEW YORK TIMES once said "may be the greatest of all American musicals"

Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by Arthur Laurents, and Directed by Rosemary Cullison.

Performances run January 17th thru February 2nd, 2020 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. For reservations/more info visit: http://www.ltob.org or call 614-875-3919.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





