Photo Coverage: First look at Imagine Productions' GREASE

Jun. 27, 2019  

Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "It's Raining on Prom Night," "Alone at the Drive-In Movie" recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. An eight-year run on Broadway and two subsequent revivals, along with innumerable school and community productions place Grease among the world's most popular musicals.

Director - Cathy Cordy, Music Director / Assistant Director - Adriane Gray, Stage Manager - Shannon Daly, Choreographer - Lexi Daniels, Assistant Music Director / Band Leader - Spencer Stern, Costumes - Jackie Farbeann. The cast includes: Sandy - Kate Glaser, Rizzo - Johanna Whetstone, Marty - Aylah Mendenhall, Jan - Rachel Wiltshire, Frenchy - Taylor Oberschlake, Patty - Isabelle McClure, Cha-Cha - Baylee Sheets, Miss Lynch - Tracy Mosely, Danny - Aaron Natarelli, Kenickie - Andre Tomlinson, Sonny - Liam McCann, Roger - Lorenzo McKeever, Doody - Alec Reusch, Eugene - Preston Laurence, Vince - Dan Kuhlman, Teen Angel - MichaelGault, Ensemble - Nicholas McInturff, Greg Kiser, Sidney Edson, Kristy Schoek, and Melissa Kipke.

Performances are June 28th thru July 7th at the Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.imaginecolumbus.org/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
