Photos: First look at Curtain Players' LAST GAS

Last Gas will run from June 11th thru the 27th

Jun. 10, 2021  

Nat Paradis is a Red Sox-loving part-time dad who manages Paradis's Last Convenient Store, the last convenient place to get gas - or anything - before the Canadian border to the north and the North Maine Woods to the west. When an old flame returns to town, Nat gets a chance to rekindle a romance he gave up on years ago. But sparks fly as he's forced to choose between new love and old. Last Gas takes a hilarious and heartbreakingly hard look at love lost and found, and at what it means to "get back to happy."

Last Gas is written by John Cariani, directed by Coreen Janetzke, and features: Randy Benge (Dwight Paradis), Kathy Hyland (Cherry-Tracy Pulcifer), Bennett Ladowitz (Troy Paradis-Pulcifer), Thom Ogilvie (Guy Gagnon), Bethany Schoeff (Lurene Legassey Soloway), & Christopher Thomas (Nat Paradis).

Performances run April 16th thru May 2nd, 2020 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

