Kent State University Orchestra And Combined Choirs Brings Together Nearly 200 Musicians May 5

The Kent State University Orchestra and Combined Choirs join together to conclude the School of Music's 2018-19 concert season on Sun., May 5 at 3 p.m. in Cartwright Hall's University Auditorium. This annual audience favorite brings together nearly 200 musicians from the Kent State University Orchestra, Kent Chorus, Kent Chorale, and Men's and Women's Choruses. Conductors include Dr. Jungho Kim, Director of Orchestra, and Dr. Scott MacPherson, Director of Choral Studies.

The concert will open with Richard Wagner's powerful and stormy Overture to "The Flying Dutchman" performed by the Kent State Orchestra. Next, the orchestra will be joined by the Combined Choirs for Franz Schubert's popular Mass in G. Solo parts will be sung by Kent State undergraduate student soprano Heather Morrison, and graduate students baritone Charles Austin Piper and tenor Joshua Sanchez.

Audience members will then be treated to Morten Lauridsen's "Lux Aeterna" for orchestra and choir. The work, whose title translates to "Eternal Light," was written shortly after the passing of the composer's mother. Much like the requiems of Faure and Brahms, "Lux Aeterna" is the beautiful result of introspection and grief for the passing of a loved one, possessing both modern and ancient musical characteristics. Concluding the concert will be the final two movements from Modest Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition" as transcribed by Maurice Ravel. Inspired by Slavic folklore, the ninth movement, "Baba Yaga," is a musical representation of the horrifically disfigured witch from legend on the hunt for her prey. It's famous tenth and final movement, the "Great Gate of Kiev," will bring the concert, and the 2018-19 season, to a triumphant finale.

The Kent State University Performing Arts Box Office is located in the Center for the Performing Arts at 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent Campus and is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patrons can purchase tickets in advance three ways: in-person, by calling 330-672-2787 (ARTS), or online at www.kent.edu/music/buy-tickets. Tickets are $15, adults; $13, seniors and Kent State University faculty and staff; $10, groups of 10 or more; $8, non-Kent State students and Kent State students ineligible for the Fee for Free; and FREE for full-time Kent State undergraduate students and those 18 and under. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Hugh A. Glauser School of Music at Kent State University, nestled in beautiful and vibrant Kent, Ohio, is one of the most distinguished schools of music in the Midwest. For over 100 years, the School of Music has nurtured the next generation of music educators, performing artists and scholars. We offer some of the most comprehensive and innovative degree programs in the country, with an emphasis on experiential learning, quality scholarship and immersive technical training. Students enrolled in our programs can expect a warm and supportive environment where fostering professional growth and personal development is a priority. Our graduates have gone on to have successful careers in music education, music performance, scholarly research, higher education and administration.

During the summer, the School of Music hosts the Kent Blossom Music Festival in cooperation with The Cleveland Orchestra and Blossom Music Center. The festival is regarded as one of the premier centers for professional music training for young artists in the United States. Now entering its 51st season in 2019, the festival continues its now half-century legacy of helping to launch the careers of young artists with alumni holding positions of prominence in many of the world's finest orchestras, chamber ensembles and educational institutions.





