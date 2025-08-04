Jimmy Carr Adds Second Show at Southern Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to overwhelming demand, internationally renowned comedian Jimmy Carr will perform a second show at Southern Theatre in Columbus on October 8 at 9:30 p.m., as part of his Laughs Funny 2025 North American tour. The earlier 7 p.m. performance is sold out.

Carr, known for his dark, rapid-fire wit and unforgettable punchlines, brings his signature brand of comedy to fans who know what to expect—and love him for it. As Carr notes, “Jokes attract people, but they can also repel. Some people are repelled by my dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them. But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you'll like.”

Carr’s previous tour, Terribly Funny, sold over 1.2 million tickets worldwide, and he has now performed in 45 countries. His newest Netflix special, Natural Born Killer, premiered in 2024, following earlier hits Funny Business, Best Of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits, and His Dark Material.

Jimmy Carr is a comedy powerhouse on both sides of the Atlantic. In the UK, he’s known for hosting 8 Out of 10 Cats, Big Fat Quiz of the Year, I Literally Just Told You, and Amazon Prime’s Last One Laughing UK. In the U.S., he’s appeared on The Tonight Show, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Late Late Show, and Just For Laughs Montreal more times than any other UK act. Carr is also a bestselling author and YouTube creator, with over 1.1 million subscribers and 436 million views.

Presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, August 6 at 10 a.m., with the general on-sale beginning Friday, August 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at JimmyCarr.com.