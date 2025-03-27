'In Your Easter Bonnet' Competition Comes to The Avalon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get out your glue guns and sewing needles, and get your wildest imagination ready for the First Annual "In Your Easter Bonnet" Competition at The Avalon Theatre. This fun and silly fundraiser will be the perfect way to celebrate Easter and support The Avalon Theatre at the same time.

Come to the theatre ready to show off your creative "Easter Bonnet" in this friendly competition. Participants will take the stage and strut their stuff in hopes of taking the grand prize. It's going to get wild, so don't hold back! Easter hats will be judged in multiple categories, and all hats will be eligible for the "Recycled Materials" category. The judging panel will consist of Avalon staff members and volunteers from well-known local organizations. Participants are asked to come prepared with a brief description of their hat for our emcee to read aloud from the stage as they model their hat. This competition is being held in the spirit of fun, so don't be afraid to go all out!

This event is more than just the Easter Bonnet Competition. This spring fundraiser, benefitting The Avalon Theatre, will also include a delicious mimosa bar featuring a variety of flavors, Easter egg dying, and raffles. To top it all off, the Marysville High School Levy Jazz Group will be setting the perfect mood for an Easter party. They are part of a grassroots effort to pass the upcoming school levy, an issue whose outcome will affect them each directly.

While you enjoy the beautiful music, you won't want to miss the silent auction featuring "Grown-Up" Easter Baskets full of goodies the Easter Bunny never brought you as a kid. Featured baskets were created and donated by Winans of Marysville, Richwood Bank, Union Station1820, and more! Silent auction bidding will be available online, so everyone will have a chance to bid.

"In Your Easter Bonnet" Competition will commence at 12pm on Sunday, April 13th at The Avalon Theatre. Tickets are only $15.00, and all active Avalon Theatre Members get in for free. Reserve your tickets now at theavalontheatre.org.

The Avalon Theatre is a 501c(3) non-profit organization located at 121 S. Main St in Marysville, Ohio. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and one hour before all events. Visit theavalontheatre.org for more information.

Comments