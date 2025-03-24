INTO THE WOODS Comes to Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) Drama Club will present Into The Woods April 9-12 at 7p.m. in the DCHS Performing Arts Center. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results. James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

Directed by Dan Stowell. Live Orchestra Directed by Kevin Wallick. Cast in the production are: Kai Ellsworth, Lu Castaneda, Mia Kadar, Rachel Blake, Maryame Lamsihdi, Luke Allen, Ella Wadsworth, Amelie McDaniel, Sami Mytinger, Matthew Bellamy, Connor Dively, Bryce Barta, Meg Chapman, Evie Shuchter, Grace Bunt, Ainsley Mustard, Jenna Kessel, Jonathan Nguyen, Emmett Hamm, Emma Mytinger, Rylee Schwinghammer, Gabe Hund, Lily Marrocco. Crew Heads: Preethi Vaithianathan, Ashrey Vankadara, Sapna Rajesh, Anna Ruiz, Sophie Bannister, Olivia McLucas, Koi Tjiang, Tristen Doan, Alex Schilling, Margo Shorter, Evan Sinfield, Aaliyah Mayorov, Yvonne Moore, Kyrin Greene, Brennan Kernaghan.

Into The Woods is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com. Book by James Lapine. Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Performances will take place April 9-12 at 7 p.m. in the DCHS Performing Arts Center (6780 Coffman Road, Dublin). Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students, can be purchased online at dchsdrama.booktix.com or by cash at the door beginning at 6:30p.m. prior to the performance.

