Festival Latino Returns to Downtown's Genoa Park in August

Festival Latino—the largest Latin event in Ohio and marking its 27th year in 2024—is a two-day, free, family-friendly event celebrating family and community. Produced by CAPA, Festival Latino 2024 will be held at Genoa Park on Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11, from 11 am to 8 pm daily. Festivalgoers can enjoy an entertainment lineup that includes national headliners and local artists, food, children’s activities, art, and dance from the heart of Latin America.

For 2024, Festival Latino is expanding across the Rich Street bridge. Thanks to our partners at Downtown Columbus Inc., new activities will be held on the bridge (see FestivalLatino.net for full details). This also opened up space to help meet the growing demand for more sponsors, community resources, and food and market vendors.

FIESTA STAGE, SPONSORED BY NATIONWIDE

Saturday, August 10

11 am—Derek Amaya

Derek Amaya, born in Honduras and raised in Queens, has been serving the Latino community in Columbus for over 20 years. He owns The Cave Bar & Lounge, a multicultural hub for music enthusiasts. Known for his empathy and passion for music, Derek was named the first “Padrino” of The Hispanic Heritage Parade 2023 by the city of Columbus.

1:15 pm—Ale Almanza

Ale Almanza is originally from Santa Marta, Colombia and comes from a family of artists, where she was instilled with a love for the sounds of her land since she was a little girl. After living in Mexico she settled in Columbus, where she has become a benchmark of Latin music. This year she received the Musical Artist of the Year award at the Hispanic Business Awards. She is currently promoting her latest unreleased single, “Adivina Que” with accordionist Maireth Zambrano.

2:45 pm—Chupeta de Ajo, Tributo al Rock en Espanol

Columbus-based Venezuelan singer, songwriter, and musician Víctor Zancudo is a longtime local performer with a variety of bands. His latest, Chupeta de Ajo, is a rock group covering Spanish-language rock songs by bands from Venezuela and beyond.

4:15 pm—La Nueva Estrategia

Mexico - Regional Mexican

Formed in 2016 in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, La Nueva Estrategia continues to reach new audiences thanks to its songs that cover fresh themes and always with a unique touch, including hits such as "Lo dice el corazón" and "Amores van y vienen." The band’s 2024 tour of the United States and Mexico is in support of its latest album, Parradeando con La Nueva Estrategia.

6:30 pm—Tony Vega

Puerto Rico - Salsa

With a career spanning several decades, Tony Vega has solidified his place as a prominent figure in the Latin music scene. Vega has released numerous albums as a soloist, each showcasing his distinctive vocal style and infectious rhythms. His music is characterized by its energetic beats, soulful melodies, and heartfelt lyrics, earning him acclaim from audiences around the world. He continues to captivate audiences with his electrifying performances and remains a beloved icon in the world of salsa, leaving an indelible mark on the Latin music landscape.

Sunday, August 11

11 am—Derek Amaya

Derek Amaya, born in Honduras and raised in Queens, has been serving the Latino community in Columbus for over 20 years. He owns The Cave Bar & Lounge, a multicultural hub for music enthusiasts. Known for his empathy and passion for music, Derek was named the first “Padrino” of The Hispanic Heritage Parade 2023 by the city of Columbus.

1:15 pm—Golpe de Estado

Golpe de Estado is a young and modern band that excels in the subgenre of "tumbado," a vibrant offshoot of the broad Mexican regional genre. Since their formation, Golpe de Estado has been dedicated to creating music that resonates with audiences, blending traditional regional Mexican sounds with contemporary influences. They recently released their debut single, "Hipnotizado," which is available on all digital platforms and has been met with enthusiastic acclaim.

2:45 pm—Romero Norteño

Romero Norteño has captivated audiences across the Midwest with their dynamic performances and authentic sound. The band was founded in 2010 by a father and son duo, sharing the Romero surname, whose deep-rooted passion for traditional Mexican music laid the foundation for what would become a celebrated musical ensemble. The band's unique sound is characterized by the traditional norteño instrumentation of accordion, bajo quinto, bass, and drums. Their rise to fame in the Columbus Spanish music scene is a testament to their hard work, talent, and dedication to their craft.

4:15 pm—Brenda K. Starr

United States – Salsa

A superstar in pop/R&B in the ’80s, with hits including the Grammy-nominated #1 Pop ballad “I Still Believe,” Brenda K. Starr has also become a superstar in Latin music. From her first Spanish-language album release Te Sigo Esperando, certificated Platinum by the RIAA, to her 2022 release Quedate, the singer has continued her career moving into her native Salsa roots.

6:30 pm—Héctor Acosta “El Torito”

Dominican Republic - Merengue

Acosta, widely known as “El Torito,” is renowned for his versatility, effortlessly moving between genres such as merengue, bachata, and bolero. This adaptability has endeared him to a wide audience both in the Dominican Republic and internationally. Over the years, he has earned numerous awards and accolades, highlighting his contributions to Latin music. Beyond his musical achievements, Acosta is also known for his humanitarian efforts, often participating in charitable activities and advocating for social causes in his homeland.

DANCE PLAZA, SPONSORED BY PEPSI/DR. PEPPER

Saturday, August 10

2 pm—Salsa Lessons with Carlos Rubio

Take a salsa dance lesson from “The Salsa King of Ohio.” Carlos Rubio is an instructor at the Salsamante Dance Academy and Ohio’s all-time winning-est salsa dancer.

3 pm—Salsamante Dance Academy

Enjoy salsa performances from instructors and students of Columbus’ first and only salsa dance studio.

5 pm—El Corazon de Mexico Ballet Folklorico

Toledo-based dance company El Corazon de Mexico Ballet Folklorico (The Heart of Mexico) will demonstrate the beauty and charm of traditional Mexican dances.

Sunday, August 11

1 pm—El Corazon de Mexico Ballet Folklorico

2 pm—Salsa Lessons with Carlos Rubio

3 pm—Salsamante Dance Academy

4 pm—El Corazon de Mexico Ballet Folklorico

ADDITIONAL ACTIVITY AREAS

CHILDREN’S AREA, SPONSORED BY THE AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER FOUNDATION

Interactive activities including crafts, games, healthcare consultations, and product sampling will be offered. Additional children’s activities will located on the Rich St. Bridge for more family fun.

ARTISTS’ SHOWCASE, SPONSORED BY VERIZON WIRELESS

Ohio-based Latino artists will display and sell their visual artwork in the Artists’ Showcase area as well as local and regional authors will be available.

COMMUNITY WELLNESS RESOURCES AREA

A variety of local health and social service organizations will offer free health screenings, vital community resources, and bilingual information on their services.

FOOD VENDORS

Festival Latino will offer a wide variety of cuisine from Latin America and beyond.

MARKETPLACE

The Festival Latino marketplace will include jewelry, arts, crafts, and a variety of other traditional items from Latin America.

MERCADITO RAICES

Both the Marketplace and festival food vendors will include emerging entrepreneurs that are members of the 2024 class of Mercadito Raices. The program is sponsored by

Ohio Small Business Development Center (SBDC) with the Our Lady of Guadalupe Center (OLGC), a program of Catholic Social Services, and CAPA, providing training for new Latino business owners, who then debut at Festival Latino.

DINING AREA, SPONSORED BY KEMBA FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION

Relax and enjoy your meal at our Dining Area, supported by KEMBA Financial Credit Union.

