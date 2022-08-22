Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Douglas Taurel's THE AMERICAN SOLDIER Announced At Kent State University

The production will be stepping in for Stephen Lang's Beyond Glory.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Douglas Taurel's solo show The American Soldier will be stepping in for Stephen Lang's Beyond Glory. Stephen Lang was scheduled to perform at Kent State University at Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center but has decided to end his show Beyond Glory. Douglas Taurel will now perform his successful solo show The American Soldier in replacement.

The American Soldier is based and inspired by real stories and letters written by veterans and their families from the American Revolution through the current conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. It reveals American soldiers' struggles at war and their internal struggles to return home. The show strives to help us understand how and why it is so difficult for men and women in the armed services to re-enter our civilian life when they return home. The American Soldier is the American story of how many men and women have put on and are willing to put on the uniform to fight, defend and give the ultimate sacrifice for what our country stands for. Its goal is to honor our veterans and thank their families for their immense sacrifice to our country.

It has been nominated for an Amnesty International Award, received four out of five stars and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, and performed in over 40 cities and 25 states, including notable spaces like The Kennedy Center, The Library of Congress, and Off-Broadway.

"A powerful one-man show that honors our Veterans and their families."

-BROADWAY WORLD

 

