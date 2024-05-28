Comedian David Nihill To Perform Live At The Lincoln Theatre In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CAPA will welcome Ireland-born comedian David Nihill to the Lincoln Theatre stage on Saturday, November 16. Nihill mixes Irish comedy, storytelling, and book recommendations in his new show “Shelf Help.”

Leaving Dublin, Ireland where he was born and raised until the age of 22, David got drunk on travel and never quite hit sobriety of it. He has lived and worked in 12 countries and visited over 70. His shows draw on his wide travels, cultural observations, attempts at language study, (occasional) international drinking session(s) and being a mildly confused immigrant.

Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

David is the winner of the prestigious annual San Francisco Comedy Competition, (previous finalists include Robin Williams, Ellen Degeneres, and Dana Carvey) and runner-up in the Moth's largest US Grandslam storytelling competition. Also a bestselling writer, David recorded his debut special for Dry Bar Comedy in 2019 and has been featured on TED.com, Sirius XM, Just For Laughs, The Irish Independent, Inc, NPR, and the Huffington Post among others. A festival favorite, David's videos have also gone viral many times over, with over 400 million views and a social following of over 1.5 million people.

Comments